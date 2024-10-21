LUMIBIRD: Q3 REVENUE - AGREEMENT SIGNED TO ACQUIRE THE CONTINUUM PRODUCT RANGE FROM THE AMPLITUDE LASER GROUP

Lannion, October 21, 2024 – 5:55 pm

Q3 REVENUE

AGREEMENT SIGNED TO ACQUIRE THE CONTINUUM PRODUCT RANGE FROM THE AMPLITUDE LASER GROUP

Growth upturn in Q3 for the Medical Division, stability for the Photonics Division

Signature of an agreement with Amplitude Laser Group to acquire the Continuum range of nanosecond lasers from its US subsidiary

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, recorded revenues of €141.5m for the first 9 months of 2024, up +2% and stable on a like-for-like basis. Revenues for the 3rd quarter showed a clear upturn in growth for the Medical segment, at +8.0%, and stability for the Photonics segment, at +0.2% on a reported basis. The Group also announces the signature of an agreement with Amplitude Laser Group for the acquisition of the Continuum nanosecond laser product line, enabling Lumibird to enhance its range for the scientific markets and strengthen its leadership of the North American market.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€M) 2024 2023 Reported change Change at constant scope and exchange rates 1st quarter 43.9 40.9 +7% +5% 2nd quarter 54.1 56.3 -4% -7% 3rd quarter 43.5 41.8 +4% +4% 9 months 141.5 139.0 +2% 0% of which Photonics 67.3 65.9 +2% -3% Medical 74.2 73.0 +2% +3%

By division

Over the first 9 months, the Photonics division grew by +2% (-3.0% on a like-for-like basis) compared with the first 9 months of 2023, with a 3rd quarter at €20.1m (+0.2% and +0.0% on a like-for-like basis).

Sales for the 3rd quarter continued to be driven by Defence/Space (up 30% at €8.9m) and Medtech (up 19% at €2.4m). The Industrial & Scientific business (down 15% at €6.0m) continued to suffer from weaker demand from end-users, while the ETS (Environment, Topology and Security) business began to recover, with a smaller fall (down 32% at €2.8m) than in the previous quarter.

The Medical division returned to growth in the 3rd quarter (+8% to €23.4m), in line with the Group's targets. Over 9 months, growth was up 2% at €74.2m, largely driven by the laser treatment activity (up 6.5% at €58.5m), which accounted for 79% of sales over the period.

By geographical area

The breakdown of 9-month sales by geographical area is as follows:

Revenues (€M) Photonics Chg Medical Chg Europe 40,0 20% 25,0 4% Americas 9,8 -23% 20,9 2% Asia-Pacific 10,6 -30% 21,4 -3% Rest of the world 6,8 49% 7,0 5% Total 67,3 2% 74,2 2%

Unaudited data

The strong growth of the Photonics division in Europe remains linked to its activity in the Defence/Space and Medtech markets, while the decline in the Americas and Asia-Pacific is due to applications and systems in the Environment, Topography and Security segment.

In the 3rd quarter, the Medical division benefited from more buoyant markets in Europe (+12% compared with the 3rd quarter of 2023) and Asia-Pacific (+27% compared with the 3rd quarter of 2023), with the gradual lifting of administrative obstacles in China in the second half of 2023.

As in previous years, Lumibird anticipates a very high level of activity in the 4th quarter, and confirms its sales growth target of over 5%, and its profitability target of an EBITDA margin of over 16% as a percentage of sales.

Lumibird announces that it has signed an agreement with Amplitude Laser Group to acquire its nanosecond laser product line under the Continuum brand and its associated service business, representing sales of over €7m based on the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

This acquisition should be completed in the next few weeks. It will strengthen Lumibird's position, particularly with US universities, in the field of nanosecond lasers. The Powerlite ultra-high-energy solid-state lasers and the OPO, Horizon and Slopo systems will strengthen Lumibird's product offering.

This acquisition will also generate industrial synergies.

According to Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO of Lumibird: "The acquisition of the Continuum brand, which is highly recognised by universities, will enable Lumibird to strengthen its product range and increase its share of the nanosecond solid-state laser market. This operation is not only profitable, it is also in line with the Group's strategy of strengthening our position in a recurring market and accelerating the optimisation of the Group's industrial tools.”

Damien Buet, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Laser Group, said: "This transaction enables Amplitude to focus its development on ultra-fast and very high-energy lasers for the US and global markets. I would like to thank the Continuum teams for their contribution to the Group in recent years. Lumibird's acquisition will allow the Continuum range to accelerate its development and provide our customers with an enhanced offering in the field of solid-state nanosecond lasers. Amplitude will work closely with Lumibird to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders.”

Next information: publication of 2024 FY revenues on 27/01/2025, after close of trading.

About Amplitude Laser Group

Amplitude Laser Group is a global leader in ultrafast laser design and manufacturing, driving advancements in industrial processes, medical treatments, and Nobel-caliber science. With over 20 years of innovation, the group’s product portfolio includes diode-pumped, fiber femtosecond, and high-intensity Ti-Sapphire lasers. Amplitude is committed to creating and developing innovative lasers, manufactured to the most rigorous standards including ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.

https://amplitude-laser.com/

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives, as the case may be, and should not be construed as forecasts of the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's URD filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (under number D24-0239). These statements do not therefore reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ materially.

Attachment