LUMIBIRD : QUANTEL MEDICAL ONE OF THE FIRST WINNERS OF THE FRANCE 2030 “MEDICAL IMAGING” CALL FOR PROJECTS

Lannion, November 15, 2023 – 5:45pm

QUANTEL MEDICAL ONE OF THE FIRST WINNERS OF THE FRANCE 2030 "MEDICAL IMAGING” CALL FOR PROJECTS

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing that the HoloDoppler project led by its subsidiary Quantel Medical has been selected as part of the Health section of France 2030, financed by Bpifrance (French public investment bank) to receive €2.8m of public funding, split between Quantel Medical and its partners. HoloDoppler is moving forward in partnership with the world’s most renowned research and hospital centers for ophthalmology: the Quinze-Vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital, the Adolphe de Rothschild foundation hospital and ESPCI Paris.

The HoloDoppler project aims to create a next-generation medical device for quantitative and non-invasive angiography of the eye. It represents a response to an unmet medical need, making it possible to measure ocular blood flow with sufficient temporal and spatial resolution to effectively diagnose and treat pathologies such as glaucoma or hypertension. The quantitative biomarkers provided in terms of ocular blood flow (speed, flow rate, resistivity) will lead to a companion diagnostic for personalizing patient treatments and follow-up.

The €2.8m grant will cover 60% of the total amount of the project (€4.7m), which aims to take this technology, which is already operational, to a sufficient level of maturity for it to be marketed globally. This involves creating databases taking into account several hundred clinical examinations and incorporating artificial intelligence to effectively capitalize on these data.

The market for retina imaging devices is currently estimated at €800m per year. The aim is to bring HoloDoppler to the market within four years, targeting a market share in time of around 5%.

Jean-Marc Gendre, Lumibird Medical CEO: "HoloDoppler is in line with our strategy to further strengthen our range of treatment lasers (glaucoma, diabetes) with a range of very high-performance and strong value-added imaging equipment. The French state’s support and the presence of world-renowned academic and clinical partners will enable us to accelerate the product’s development and place it with leading ophthalmology centers around the world with a view to its international launch within the next four years”.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1 050 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

