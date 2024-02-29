Lannion, 29/02/2024 - 17h45

LUMIBIRD RECEIVES LASER RANGEFINDER ORDERS FOR CV90

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has received two major orders from Saab AB for the OdiPro laser rangefinder to be used with the CV90 combat vehicle. The total order value is approximately SEK 130 million (€11.5m) and the contract period is 2024-2029.

Lumibird will provide the OdiPro laser rangefinder for the BAE System CV90 ordered by Slovakia and the Czech Republic in 2024. The work will be carried out in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"The new orders further underlines our great collaboration with Saab and BAE Systems Hägglunds as well as our ability to scale up production”, says Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden.

The total volume of OdiPro and variants including these orders now exceeds 1 000 units and is used by nine European countries. Lumibird hopes that these orders will be followed by other similar orders for the CV90. OdiPro is the latest variant of the Odin family of laser rangefinders designed for combat vehicles. It includes a unique active receiver protection and can be used against ground and air targets at far range.

"Lumibird is proud to offer a wide range of high performance laser systems to the defense integrators and secure the supply chain with a high degree of internal production for critical components”, says Marc Le Flohic, CEO and President of Lumibird Group.

The Lumibird Group is one of Europe’s leading specialists within laser technologies for advanced Defence, Scientific and Medical applications. Within defence it specializes in laser rangefinders, laser designators and LIDAR technology for Naval, Land, Airborne and Space applications.

Next meeting: Annual results 2023, Tuesday 12 March 2024, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions for scientific (research laboratories, universities), industrial (production, defence/space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnosis) applications.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €203.6m in sales by 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

