Lumina Datamatics® bags an award for exemplary work in data modernisation and innovation!

The company, providing a range of technology-driven services to global giants, is recognised for its strategic and collaborative deployment of data security software.

MUMBAI, India, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, bagged the Rubrik Customer Award for their outstanding innovation and responsible action towards data management.

'Rubrik Customer Awards' honours organisations that demonstrate excellence in data security innovation. Lumina Datamatics was awarded the 'Forward – Data Modernisation Excellence Award' for their innovation, market performance, and strategic, collaborative deployment of Rubrik software for data security and publishing. The company shares this recognition alongside other players viz., LTI - Larsen & Toubro Infotech from India, Oiltanking Asia Pacific from Singapore, and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from Indonesia.

Rubrik Awards is an annual recognition that celebrates leading implementations in Data Modernisation and Cyber Resiliency technologies.

"Protecting our data and technology is of immense importance to our customers and us. We are delighted by the recognition our work has achieved. Every organisation in the digital economy must put efforts towards data modernisation and cyber resilience," said Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics® Limited.

The organisation is a leading example of data security strategies and, in doing so, advocates for resilient business in the digital age.

About Lumina Datamatics

Globally, 8 of the top-10 publishers and 3 of the top-5 eCommerce retailers trust Lumina Datamatics as their strategic partner in providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Our clients benefit from the reduced time-to-market for new products and services, optimised business processes, operational efficiencies, improved competitiveness, and relevant insights. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house platforms, partnerships with global technologies, and more than 2800 professionals spread across Germany, India, and the U.S. This international footprint services our customers across four continents: Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Visit luminadatamatics.com or go to LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Ojas Kulkarni

+912240340578

ojas.kulkarni@luminad.com; pr@luminad.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-datamatics-bags-an-award-for-exemplary-work-in-data-modernisation-and-innovation-301516534.html

SOURCE Lumina Datamatics, Inc.