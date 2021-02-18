Lumina Health Partners Introduces an Up-Skill Solution for Stressed Healthcare Executives and Physician Leaders

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations and hospitals across the country are estimated to lose millions caused in part by unprepared leaders and apparent increasing physician burnout. In response, Lumina Health Partners, a Chicago-based healthcare advisory firm, is launching the Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) to help healthcare organizations better equip executives and physicians to effectively navigate today's environment, where strategic objectives in business and clinical areas require stronger, more competent leaders.

Investing in leadership development can drive strategy and create a culture of growth and success.

Lumina Health Partners is a long-time advisor for hospitals and physicians in advancing value-based care and improving clinical and financial performance. The LLI is a leadership development program for executives and physicians to enhance their leadership and business skills to meet organizational goals.

LLI's program aligns with an organization's strategic priorities and business objectives. Clients receive an organizational assessment, ensuing in a customized roadmap focusing on technical and people skills, individual and team assessments, tailored learning development sessions, coaching and mentoring, and peer collaborative meetings.

"Physicians and executives run hard and fast. Taking the time to learn self-reflection and leadership competency is often overlooked and undervalued," said Dr. Doug McKinley, managing principal. "LLI provides a safe environment to explore topics such as emotional agility, and conflict and change management in a peer-facilitated setting."

Potential benefits include an increase in leader recruitment and retention, and improved team dynamics. The upskill courses target better clinical care, an improved patient experience, a healthier workplace culture and a strong organizational brand.

"As healthcare providers chart their future course, a leadership shift is required for higher levels of leadership effectiveness, collaboration and business acumen," said Lucy Zielinski, managing partner. "Investing in a leadership development program can drive a strategy forward and create a culture of growth, resulting in significant ROI for an organization," adds Daniel Marino, managing partner.

LLI is offering a complimentary webinar on March 16, 11 a.m. CT, "2021 Physician Leadership: Key Ingredients to Strategic Success." For more information on LLI, visit luminahp.com or call (866) 775-5391.

About Lumina Health Partners

Lumina Health Partners is a leader in healthcare consulting and value-based care that delivers business advisory and leadership solutions to healthcare organizations. Our experienced team of consultants works hand-in-hand with clients to develop transformative results for the most difficult population in health, healthcare analytics and technology, clinical transformation and physician leadership challenges.

