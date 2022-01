Luminar Stock Is Soaring on a New Deal With Mercedes-Benz

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of lidar maker Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) opened sharply higher on Thursday, after the company announced a new deal to supply lidar systems to Daimler 's (OTC: DMLR.Y) Mercedes-Benz unit. As part of the deal, Mercedes will also take a stake in Luminar. As of 11 a.m. ET today, Luminar's shares were up about 18.8% from Wednesday's closing price.Luminar and Mercedes-Benz said that they had agreed to a partnership "to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars." As part of the deal, Daimler's North American business unit will take a stake in Luminar. Continue reading