The airbrush technology leader was recognized by the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards and the Independent Innovation Awards this year for its latest disruptive device: the BREEZE™ Airbrush.

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMINESS, the market leader in airbrush technology for more than 25 years, is being honored with two prestigious awards for its category-crossing innovation , the BREEZE™, which launched earlier this year. The Independent Innovation Awards named the LUMINESS BREEZE™ Airbrush Makeup System as the Face Product of the Year; the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA) recognized the BREEZE™ Airbrush Skincare System as a finalist for Most Innovative Skincare Product, and the BREEZE™ Airbrush Makeup System as a finalist for Most Innovative Makeup Product.

Airbrush technology leader LUMINESS wins two awards for its latest airbrush innovation, BREEZE™.

The Independent Innovation Awards and the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards are sought-after recognitions in the beauty space, together receiving more than 3,000 entries this year. Out of this high volume of competitive applications, the LUMINESS BREEZE™ stood out to the judges of both panels for its innovative technology, convenient and streamlined design, and unparalleled results—features that have similarly made the airbrush an immediate hit among the LUMINESS community. Since its launch earlier this year, consumers have reviewed the BREEZE™ as one of their favorite products, with 100% saying that it covered their blemishes and imperfections, and 97% saying that it provided flawless coverage that lasted all day. 94% of reviewers also stated that they would recommend the LUMINESS BREEZE™ to friends.

A leading direct-to-consumer brand, LUMINESS is constantly driving the industry forward in the pursuit of making beauty more convenient, accessible and enjoyable for its customers. LUMINESS has become a force in the beauty space not only for its disruptive airbrush technology, which constantly elevates industry standards, but also for its award-winning airbrush makeup—like the Rose 4-in-1 Airbrush Foundation, which was selected as Foundation Product of the Year by the Independent Innovation Awards in 2021, and new travel-friendly Airbrush Spray Foundation , which gives consumers more flexibility to achieve the superior coverage they know and love from LUMINESS.

About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

