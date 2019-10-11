PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16th, 2019, Portland, Oregon-based hydrocarbon extraction manufacturer Luna Technologies received its Canadian Registration Number, the first hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer to achieve this goal.

Luna Technologies' IO Extractor, a fully automated hydrocarbon extractor capable of processing more than 18 pounds of plant feedstock per hour with the push of a button, is the ONLY hydrocarbon cannabis oil extractor that is pre-approved for use in Canada. This means no waiting for CRN registration; processors will be sent a registration number along with the equipment.

What this means:

On October 17th, 2019, extracts made with light hydrocarbon (ie., butane hash oil, or BHO) will be legal to produce in Canada.

On December, 17th 2019, extracts produced with light hydrocarbon will be legal to sell and consume.

The approval process for a Canadian Registration Number (CRN) can take 6 months or more, and must meet rigid requirements and statutes.

Canadian processors who do not have hydrocarbon extraction equipment with an existing Canadian Registration Number will most likely not be ready to produce extracts made from hydrocarbon solvents by the October 17th deadline.

Luna Technologies is in a unique position to help Canadian processors ramp up their production capabilities quickly and produce full-spectrum, live resin products that have not existed on the Canadian market up to this point.

Luna Technologies is a light hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer based out of Portland, Oregon. Their patent-pending botanical oil extraction system is third-party approved throughout the United States and Canada.

Website:

https://lunatechequipment.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luna-technologies-becomes-exclusive-pre-approved-hydrocarbon-extraction-equipment-provider-in-canada-300936986.html

SOURCE Luna Technologies