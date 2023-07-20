Lunar Energy Awarded Two iF Design Awards for Home Battery System

The Lunar System includes elegant hardware and intuitive software, making it simple to enjoy endless clean energy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunar Energy , a new company powering homes around the world with endless clean energy, today announced it received two design awards for its Lunar System. The awards were granted at the International Forum (iF) Design Awards 2023, a globally recognized design competition.

The Lunar System pairs with solar as an all-in-one battery solution that enables homeowners to make, store, and use their own clean energy. The Lunar System includes a comprehensive home battery system complete with an inverter, batteries, and an accompanying mobile app, which together provide homeowners the ability to lower and eliminate monthly energy bills and secure long-term grid independence.

The Lunar Battery received the iF award in the Building Technology category for its modular, sleek design that can scale according to individual energy needs. The System was designed to be up to 50 percent more compact than existing solutions, reducing the visual clutter of today's energy storage systems while offering more flexibility on where they can be installed. It is also designed to enable grid independence by providing backup during power outages and severe weather conditions.

The Lunar App, the company's mobile experience, received the iF award in the User Experience category for providing an intuitive interface for homeowners to monitor and manage energy consumption. The App not only keeps track of the weather and provides backup protection, but also serves as a proactive supersaver: helping people make money by using grid, solar and battery power when the costs are lowest.

"When we set out to engineer the Lunar System, we knew it would be a tall order to create something that was both extremely durable and beautiful," said Matt Jones, Head of Design at Lunar Energy. "There has been tremendous thought put into each and every aspect of the system's design — from colors and materials to the user experience and installation process. We're proud to have built something that fundamentally transforms the economics of energy consumption for consumers, and does so with an eye toward brilliant design."

The iF Design Awards are globally recognized as a symbol of design excellence, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a broad panel of design experts. Winning these awards highlights Lunar's efforts to push the boundaries of sustainable home energy solutions by integrating technology with cutting-edge design. Design your Lunar System .

About Lunar Energy

Lunar Energy Inc. is powering homes around the world with endless clean energy. Founded in 2020, Lunar Energy engineers the world's best clean energy products to electrify homes and connect communities to form clean, resilient virtual power plants. The fast-growing, global company is delivering an ecosystem of all-electric products to make electricity greener, air cleaner, and energy more secure and reliable for everyone. Learn more about the company and career opportunities at www.lunarenergy.com and follow Lunar Energy on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

