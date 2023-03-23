LunarCrush to Launch Bitcoin Treasure Hunt on Lunar Outpost Rover to Earth's Moon

Private Key for Wallet with $1.5M in Bitcoin will be Affixed to Lunar Outpost's MAPP Lunar Rover; Can Only Be Accessed via Space Travel

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Intelligence company LunarCrush is sending a treasure chest of 62 Bitcoin (currently worth ~$1.5M) to the Earth's moon. The Bitcoin bounty, dubbed Nakamoto_1 , will be unlocked by the first space traveler to reach the moon and obtain the wallet's private key, which will be etched onto a Lunar Outpost MAPP Rover launching into space later this year.

LunarCrush teamed up with global leader in commercial planetary mobility Lunar Outpost , to send this lunar treasure chest to the moon. Animation studio Golden Wolf , and Bitcoin developer tools company Hiro partnered with LunarCrush to make Nakamoto_1 come to life. The technology and design partners created and will sell an NFT collection to raise funds for the Bitcoin bounty. The goal of this Web3-powered space race is to inspire the next generation of interplanetary exploration.

"When you put out a seemingly unachievable goal, the innovation that happens can be incredible. Our goal is to inspire people to build communities that will unlock a new era of exploration," said Joe Vezzani, CEO of LunarCrush. "We envision classrooms, groups, companies, and even DAOs coming together to reach the Moon and split the treasure chest's rewards. It's like Willy Wonka's 'golden ticket' for the Web3 era, and we couldn't be more excited to see how it all unfolds."

The process of engraving the private key affixed to the rover will be fully documented, providing transparency and ensuring that no one, including the contributing teams, has access to the private keys. Once Lunar Outpost's MAPP Rover lands on the moon, anyone on Earth can create a plan to reach it and unlock the bounty of digital gold. The rover will be taken to the moon in Q4 of this year via a SpaceX rocket, but for security reasons the exact date has not yet been disclosed.

"What may sound outlandish to some will open new frontiers that haven't been explored outside the mind in a long time. Future generations will look to us as pioneers of interplanetary exploration and adventure," said Dr. Forrest Meyen, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Lunar Outpost. "As the Google Lunar XPRIZE kickstarted the commercial lunar rover industry, we view Nakamoto_1 as an opportunity to inspire the next generation to overcome challenges in space travel and exploration. LunarCrush is using modern blockchain technology to deliver a treasure instead of organizing a prize committee. This structure incentivizes exploration while unlocking the best of human ingenuity. Lunar Outpost is proud to provide our first-in-history commercial lunar surface transportation to innovative projects like Nakamoto_1.

To fund the Bitcoin bounty, LunarCrush will sell a special collection of Bitcoin-secured NFTs starting March 28th at lunarcrush.com/nakamoto1. Twenty-five percent of sales of the NFTs will go towards funding the treasure chest and twenty-five percent of sales will go to funding a "Community Marketing Wallet," which will go toward funding Bitcoin core development and STEM education related causes. The NFTs will be priced at $250 USD. Secondary NFT sales on the Gamma.io marketplace, along with any contributions to the public wallet, will further increase the value of the treasure chest sent to the Moon. In addition, the teams will inscribe some of the NFT concept art as Ordinals and will include them in the treasure chest.

Golden Wolf, an award-winning creative studio known for design and animation, was contracted to create stunning NFTs and imagery that range from static images to heavily animated collectables that help set the tone for the project.

"We loved the idea that the art could inspire a new generation of young people to look to the stars, like a contemporary version of an Apollo 11 poster on a bedroom wall," said Ingi Erlingsson, Founder and CEO of Golden Wolf. "We wanted the aesthetic to feel modern and unique, with a hint of vintage sci-fi art."

Bitcoin was selected as the currency of choice for the treasure chest because it's the most long-lasting, secure, and future-proof form of money. Hiro provided technical support for the creation of the Bitcoin-backed NFTs that will fund the treasure chest.

"We're excited to inspire a new generation of space explorers as they make that next small step for the world," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro.

To learn more about Nakamoto_1, please visit: lunarcrush.com/nakamoto1

ABOUT LUNARCRUSH

There's more to markets than just trading off of price. LunarCrush analyzes every bit of information on cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and stocks across social media to help you make informed investment decisions. Make your investments smarter. Join the most informed investors in the universe. Trade the Talk. http://www.lunarcrush.com

ABOUT LUNAR OUTPOST

Founded in 2017, Lunar Outpost is an industry leader in commercial space robotics, lunar surface mobility, and in-situ resource utilization. From our terrestrial product lines revolutionizing the air quality sector to the creation of oxygen on Mars, their impact spans the solar system. Lunar Outpost's flagship rover, the Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform, will be the first commercial rover to the lunar South Pole in 2023. Find out more at: lunaroutpost.com. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram .

ABOUT GOLDEN WOLF

Golden Wolf is an award winning creative studio known for design & animation. With their youthful perspective, irreverent humor, and dynamic action, Golden Wolf has established a global reputation, catching the attention of major brands and networks such as Nike, Facebook, Gatorade, Disney and Adult Swim. Golden Wolf was recently acquired by leading web3 media and entertainment brand, Doodles.

https://www.goldenwolf.tv/

ABOUT HIRO

Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro's suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.hiro.so/

