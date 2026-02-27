27.02.2026 07:19:46

Lundin Gold Renews Share Buyback Program For Up To 12.09 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF, LUG.TO), a Canadian mining company, on Thursday announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to renew a normal course issuer bid or NCIB to repurchase up to 12,086,020 shares, representing 5% of its 241,720,418 issued and outstanding shares as of February 24.

The NCIB will commence on March 3, and continue until the earlier of March 2, 2027, or the date the maximum number of shares has been purchased.

Daily purchases on the TSX will be limited to 234,063 shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 936,252 shares for the six months ended January 31.

The company said the NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and that no shares were repurchased under its previous NCIB, which expired on February 24.

Lundin Gold closed trading, 2.37% higher at CAD 124.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:40 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
12:40 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen