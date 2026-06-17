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17.06.2026 08:24:04
Lundin Mining: 2026 Production Guidance Remains Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO, LMC, LUMI.ST) said its 2026 production guidance remains unchanged and, based on the mid-point of the production guidance and on the forecast copper price of $5.50/lb copper and forecast gold price of $4,000/oz, revenue for 2026 is expected to be approximately $4.5 billion with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA of $1.7 billion and adjusted free cash flow from operations of $1.2 billion.
During the period from 2026 to 2030, the company projects cumulative adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $13.2 billion while cumulative adjusted free cash flow from operations is forecast to be approximately $8.1 billion. During the period from 2031 to 2035, based on long-term commodity prices of $5.50/lb copper and $3,700/oz gold, cumulative adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be approximately $22.3 billion, and cumulative adjusted free cash flow from operations is forecast to be approximately $15.5 billion.
The company said its goal is to reach annual production of over 500,000 tonnes of copper and 550,000 ounces of gold.
At last close, Lundin Mining shares were trading at C$41.25, up 3.51%.
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