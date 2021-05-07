+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
07.05.2021 22:30:00

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 579,747,316 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.54% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Withheld

Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter

88.08%

11.92%

C. Ashley Heppenstall

85.63%

14.37%

Marie Inkster

99.27%

0.73%

Peter C. Jones

99.97%

0.03%

Jack O. Lundin

98.66%

1.34%

Lukas H. Lundin

88.93%

11.07%

Dale C. Peniuk

94.15%

5.85%

Karen P. Poniachik

99.97%

0.03%

Catherine J. G. Stefan

99.19%

0.81%




Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

95.43%

4.57%








% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on Corporation's Approach to
Executive Compensation

89.89%

10.11%

Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-law No. 1

99.65%

0.35%

Detailed voting results for the 2021 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Board Committees

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Poniachik to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee (CGNC). The CGNC is chaired by Ms. Stefan and members include Mr. Heppenstall and Ms. Poniachik.

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Poniachik and Mr. J. Lundin to the Heath, Safety, Environment and Community Committee (HSEC). The HSEC is chaired by Mr. Jones and members include Ms. Poniachik and Mr. J. Lundin. 

All Board Committees are comprised of entirely of independent directors.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 7, 2021 at 16:30 Eastern Time.

