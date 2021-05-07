|
07.05.2021 22:30:00
Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").
A total of 579,747,316 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.54% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
% For
% Withheld
Director Nominees
Donald K. Charter
88.08%
11.92%
C. Ashley Heppenstall
85.63%
14.37%
Marie Inkster
99.27%
0.73%
Peter C. Jones
99.97%
0.03%
Jack O. Lundin
98.66%
1.34%
Lukas H. Lundin
88.93%
11.07%
Dale C. Peniuk
94.15%
5.85%
Karen P. Poniachik
99.97%
0.03%
Catherine J. G. Stefan
99.19%
0.81%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
95.43%
4.57%
% For
% Against
Advisory Vote on Corporation's Approach to
89.89%
10.11%
Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-law No. 1
99.65%
0.35%
Detailed voting results for the 2021 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Board Committees
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Poniachik to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee (CGNC). The CGNC is chaired by Ms. Stefan and members include Mr. Heppenstall and Ms. Poniachik.
The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Poniachik and Mr. J. Lundin to the Heath, Safety, Environment and Community Committee (HSEC). The HSEC is chaired by Mr. Jones and members include Ms. Poniachik and Mr. J. Lundin.
All Board Committees are comprised of entirely of independent directors.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 7, 2021 at 16:30 Eastern Time.
SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation
