|
20.07.2022 18:23:25
Lundin Mining targets 35% GHG emissions reduction by 2030
Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) has published its 2021 sustainability report highlighting its new “Focused on the Future” sustainability strategy, including an interim 35% reduction target in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.The company has been reporting on the safety, environmental, social and economic issues in a comprehensive, standalone document since 2010. The 2021 report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and broadly mapped against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) metals and mining standard.In the report, the company highlighted several achievements in 2021. It was the safest year ever for total recordable injury frequency rate of 0.54 per 200,000 person hours worked. Level 2 environmental incidents were significantly reduced to seven, as compared to 16 in 2020. And work continued implementation of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).“We delivered many lasting improvements in safety, environmental and social performance in 2021, as highlighted in our 12th annual sustainability report,” said Peter Rockandel, president and CEO.“Integral to Lundin Mining’s continued success is that our approach to responsible mining keep pace with climate change, the demands of the green economy for the metals we produce, and evolving employee and stakeholder expectations. To ensure we accomplish these, in late 2020, we began a journey to refresh our approach to sustainability and develop a new long-term strategy.”“Though Lundin Mining is already a leader with an industry-low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity for the base metals we produce, we acknowledge our role in the call for action to reduce emissions, commit to low-carbon alternatives and develop climate resilience,” added Kristen Mariuzza, VP of environment and social performance.“We are pleased to announce an interim Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG absolute emissions reduction target of 35% by 2030 compared to our 2019 baseline year. Setting a 2030 target places us clearly on our climate commitment pathway to 2050.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lundin Mining CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.22
|Lundin Mining targets 35% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 (Mining.com)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lundin Mining legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.05.22
|Mining People: Great Bear Royalties, Group Eleven, Lundin Mining, Monarch Mining (Mining.com)
|
02.05.22
|Lundin Mining resumed with an upgrade to outperform at BMO Capital (MarketWatch)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Lundin Mining stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lundin Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lundin Mining CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lundin Mining CorpShs
|5,72
|-1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.