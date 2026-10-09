Lundin Q3 Gold Output Climbs; Backs Annual Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.ST, LUG.TO), a Canadian miner, reported a rise in gold production for the third quarter from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador, driven by higher than-planned grades and strong mill throughput.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company produced 153,736 ounces (oz) of gold from its Fruta del Norte gold mine, compared with 122,086 oz in the same period last year. This 153,736 oz of output represents the highest quarterly gold production recorded since the commercial production launched at Fruta del Norte.

The company sold 148,326 oz of gold, higher than 124,911 oz in the prior year. The average realized gold price moved up to $4,299 per oz sold from $3,634 per oz sold a year ago.

Jamie Beck, CEO of Lundin Gold, said: "Following this strong performance, we are well positioned to deliver full-year production within our 2026 guidance range of 475,000 to 525,000 ounces. On a year-to-date basis, sales trailed production due to timing, and we expect the majority of these ounces to be sold in the fourth quarter."