Lung Cancer Research Funding: CR3 News Magazine Raises the question "WHY" regarding the funding of Cancer Research … What's the answer?

WATERLOO, Ill., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lung Cancer is the World's #1 Cancer Killer and gets the least amount of funding ... "WHY?"

A lung cancer patient's life depends upon his or her medical team and research community for treatment and hopefully recovery. Because of the research in the last ten years, lung cancer patients have hope; however, our society and government must acknowledge the fact that approximately 160,000 individuals die each year of lung cancer.

Members of CR3, some of whom are lung cancer patients and survivors, are offering these comments about increasing federal funding for lung cancer research up to a total of $155.5 Million: "We are speaking in unison to support this funding; our future depends upon it. Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction will strive for improved awareness efforts in support of lung cancer research."

The National Immunotherapy Coalition (NIC) plans to design, initiate and complete randomized clinical trials in cancer patients with cancer at all stages of disease in up to 20 tumor types in as many as 20,000 patients by the year 2020. The project's stated goal is to aggressively focus on rapidly developing new treatments for the disease. The organization attempts to rethink how cancer is tackled, using the body's own immune system and re-training it to detect and destroy the body's cancer cells. Cancer_Breakthroughs_2020.

