Lunit to Present 5 Abstracts at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Five posters from Lunit and collaborators demonstrate important progress in the development of novel diagnostics for important cancer therapies, including immunotherapy

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced its participation in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. Lunit will deliver five poster presentations featuring its AI-biomarker platform at the annual meeting to be held in Orlando, Florida, on April 14-19.

As a leading provider of state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic technology, Lunit has focused on developing novel AI biomarkers for application in immunotherapy. Since 2019, the company has released groundbreaking findings based on its AI-powered tissue analysis platform, Lunit SCOPE, at the AACR's annual meetings. This year's presentations will feature the newest studies demonstrating the predictive value of Lunit's AI biomarker platform, Lunit SCOPE IO—part of the Lunit SCOPE suite.

Lunit's presentations at AACR 2023 are as follows:

An evaluation of an AI-based ensemble model combining H&E images with semantic contents extracted from Lunit SCOPE IO. The novel approach brought significant improvement in the accuracy and robustness of KRAS G12C mutation prediction for non-small cell lung cancer.

A demonstration of the effectiveness of Universal immunohistochemistry (UIHC), an AI-powered image analyzer, in detecting and quantifying untrained targets of interest expressed in multiple cancer types.

An assessment of Lunit SCOPE IO as a predictive biomarker for anti-PD-1 therapy in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

An analysis of the distribution of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and associated genomic signatures based on proximity to the tumor-stromal border (TSB) in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) pan-carcinoma dataset.

An application of Lunit SCOPE IO in the TCGA ovarian cancer dataset, demonstrating the enrichment of inflammatory immune and transcriptomic traits in the Inflamed immune phenotype classified by the AI solution.

"This year, we are excited to bring new research using Lunit SCOPE in more cancer types and treatment settings," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Lunit will continue to enable novel academic research and innovative product development to provide the most appropriate treatment for cancer patients."

Reach out to schedule a meeting at (oncology@lunit.io).

