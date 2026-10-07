Gold Fields Aktie

Gold Fields für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 862484 / ISIN: US38059T1060

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07.10.2026 07:43:03

Lunnon Metals Notes BHP Deal To Sell Kambalda Nickel Concentrator To Gold Fields

(RTTNews) - Lunnon Metals Ltd. (LM8), a mining company, on Wednesday announced that it noted BHP Group's agreement to sell the Kambalda Nickel Concentrator to Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI).

The transaction is expected to complete in 2027.

The company said it will investigate potential opportunities arising from the proposed change in ownership of the concentrator.

The company owns the Foster-Baker project, which has a Mineral Resource of more than 3 million tonnes at 3.0% nickel, containing more than 95,000 tonnes of nickel metal.

The Baker nickel sulphide deposit is subject to an underground mining proposal with current regulatory approval.

Gold Fields is Lunnon Metals' largest shareholder, with a 29.61% stake through its wholly owned subsidiary St Ives Gold Mining Co. Pty.

On Tuesday, Lunnon Metals closed trading 11.67% higher at AUD 0.3350 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

On Tuesday, Gold Fields closed trading 1.34% higher at $36.17 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.66% lesser at $35.93.

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Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) 31,00 -3,13% Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

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