(RTTNews) - Lupin (LUPIN) announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for its generic Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in strengths of 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes blood sugar. Sitagliptin and metformin are commonly used together to help improve blood sugar control when combined with diet and exercise.

Generic Version of Janumet Approved The approved tablets are bioequivalent to Janumet, a diabetes medicine marketed by Merck. Bioequivalence means the generic product is expected to provide the same therapeutic effect as the reference medicine.

According to Lupin, the product is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Market Opportunity

Lupin noted that Janumet recorded estimated annual U.S. sales of approximately $439.2 million for the 12 months ended September 2026, based on IQVIA data.

The approval expands Lupin's U.S. diabetes portfolio and adds another generic product to its growing lineup in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.

LUPIN has traded between INR 1,892.90 and INR 2,529.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at INR 2,005, up 0.09%.