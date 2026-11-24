(RTTNews) - Lupin Limited (LUPIN) announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for its Ferric Citrate Tablets, 210 mg, a generic version of Auryxia.

Ferric citrate is used in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to help control serum phosphorous levels in patients on dialysis and treat iron deficiency anemia in patients who are not on dialysis.

Approval Expands Kidney Disease Portfolio

The approved product is bioequivalent to Auryxia, meaning it is expected to have the same therapeutic effect and safety profile as the reference medicine.

According to Lupin, the product is indicated for managing hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients and treating iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis.

Market Opportunity

Lupin noted that Auryxia recorded estimated annual U.S. sales of approximately $58.1 million for the 12 months ended September 2026, based on IQVIA data.

The approval adds another product to Lupin's U.S. generic portfolio as the company continues to expand its presence in the kidney disease treatment market.

LUPIN has traded between INR 1,892.90 and INR 2,529.50 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at INR 1,975.60, down 1.91%.