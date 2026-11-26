(RTTNews) - Lupin (LUPIN) announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for Dalbavancin Injection, 500 mg/ 5 mL, a ready-to-dilute formulation approved for use as a single-dose treatment for certain bacterial skin infections.

Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections can cause redness, swelling, and pain and often require antibiotic treatment. The newly approved product is intended for both adults and pediatric patients with infections caused by specific susceptible bacteria.

Ready-to-Dilute Formulation Approved

According to Lupin, the product contains the same active ingredient as Dalvance (dalbavancin) and is designed to simplify preparation through its liquid, ready-to-dilute formulation.

The treatment is approved as a single-dose regimen for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), potentially reducing the need for multiple doses or treatment visits.

Expanding Anti-Infective Portfolio

The approval was granted through the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway, which allows companies to rely in part on existing data for previously approved medicines while providing supporting data for their own product.

Lupin said the approval further expands its U.S. product portfolio and strengthens its presence in the anti-infective market.

The company continues to build its portfolio of generic, specialty and complex pharmaceutical products across major therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, diabetes, respiratory conditions and cardiovascular disorders.

LUPIN has traded between INR 1,892.90 and INR 2,529.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at INR 2,005, up 0.09%.