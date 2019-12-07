Lurento expands luxury car rental business to Greece and Cyprus

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurento, Europe's leading luxury car rental provider has announced the launch of its service in Greece and Cyprus. Customers can now rent luxury cars, sports cars and fun cars in Athens, Thessaloniki, Limassol, Larnaca, Mykonos, Santorini and other Aegean islands.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio to Greece, landmark travel destination that has shown signs of recovery and positive forecasts," said Aris Varvaroussis, regional manager for Greece & Cyprus at Lurento. "We have every confidence that Lurento will thrive in such a dynamic market. We'll offer our clients the opportunity to choose a perfect rental car for 2020 holiday season. In addition to top European brands such as Porsche, Mercedes and BMW, Lurento now offers Land Rover, Mini, Jeep and other premium and luxury brands holidaymakers are looking for", Mr. Varvaroussis added.

As the largest luxury car rental service, Lurento provides the best selection of luxury sedans , SUV, sports cars, and supercars. Launched in 2016, Lurento has quickly increased its operations and the service is now available in 120 cities in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The launch into Greece & Cyprus marks the next chapter in the company's ambitious expansion strategy in Mediterrenean region. Lurento already offers luxury car rental service in other Mediterrenean countries like Spain, Italy, Croatia and Monaco. Greece has experienced a substantial increase in visitors over the years. According to the Greek Tourism Confederation, visits between 2012 to 2018 grew by 56 percent.

"We are very proud to be able to bring Lurento to a land filled with so much history, culture and great hospitality. As one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe, Greece offers a wide range of activities, rich history and cuisine, and world's most beautiful islands and beaches. The affluent travellers shown an appetite for the Aegean islands and Lurento will follow." says Mihailo Dhoric, CEO.

About Lurento

Europe's leading luxury car rental service redefines the rental experience for car rental companies, clients and fast cars enthusiasts. Powered by technology, data and artificial intelligence, Lurento has lowered the entry cost into the luxury car rental market, making prestigious cars available to a wider audience. Lurento helps local car rental companies utilize unused inventory, prevent theft and fraud and get access to clients worldwide. Lurento luxury car rental service is available in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Monaco, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Slovakia, United Arab Emirates.

