Lush Cosmetics Releases Gay is OK Soap to Support Equality Florida

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the alarming 'Don't Say Gay' law coming into effect in Florida, campaigning company, Lush Cosmetics jumped into action releasing a limited-edition Gay is OK Soap to support Equality Florida, the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the 'Don't Say Gay' law limits or prohibits classroom instruction on LGBTQ issues in schools across the state. Lush's twelve Florida shops from Miami to Destin will participate in the campaign standing in solidarity with LGBTQ youth, their families, and educators across the state who will be harmed by this outrageous law. The gold and sparkly soap with an important message is now available in Florida stores and online and 100% of the purchase price of the soap (minus the taxes) aims to raise $50,000 for Equality Florida's defense fund to support those impacted by the new legislation.

"LGBTQ young people and their families are facing a political onslaught aimed at stigmatizing and erasing them. This toxic climate will make schools less safe for the youth that need our support most. It is vital that the businesses that uplift values of diversity and inclusion speak up at a time when their employees, customers and the broader community are under attack. Each of us is called to the fight to ensure every student is protected and every family is respected." Nadine Smith, Executive Director, Equality Florida.

"At Lush, we believe the state has a responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment for all children and the Don't Say Gay legislation does just the opposite. At a time when youth need our support the most, they and those that love them are being targeted. We are proud to stand with Equality Florida's work to support the queer community at this critical and uncertain time." Carleen Pickard, Ethical Campaigner, Lush Cosmetics.

In addition to the financial support, Lush is encouraging customers to learn more about Equality Florida, which is part of a lawsuit against the State of Florida in opposition to the Don't Say Gay law, and their Free To Say Gay campaign.

Lush has a long history of supporting the queer community, including hosting campaigns in support of marriage equality, transgender rights, The Equality Act and more. Through the sale of the Charity Pot Hand and Body Lotion, Lush North America has been able to donate $2.2M to 115 queer groups working on the frontlines of change. An additional $750,000 has been raised through in-store campaigns such as the one taking place across Florida this week, to 126 organizations fighting for equality and queer rights.

About Lush Cosmetics

Lush campaigns for human rights, animal protection and environmental justice because it's the right thing to do. With over 930 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. Learn more at Lushusa.com

About Equality Florida

Founded in 1997, Equality Florida is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Learn more at Eqfl.org

