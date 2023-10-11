Luxfer Sees Q3 Results Well Below Expectations, To Axe Jobs; Stock Down Over 14% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Luxfer Holdings Plc. (LXFR), a technology firm announced on Wednesday that it expects third-quarter 2023 results well below its previous expectations, citing a decline in demand due to increasing macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty.

In addition, as part of the efforts to reduce costs in its Graphic Arts business, Luxfer is planning to slash jobs. Andy Butcher, CEO of Luxfer, said: "In our Graphic Arts business, where the ability to pass through higher costs to our customers has proved to be constrained. We are executing a turnaround plan in Graphic Arts to reduce costs, including a headcount reduction program..."

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales of $97 million, with adjusted earnings per share of around $0.04.

As a result, the company noted that its full-year 2023 results are now tracking meaningfully lower than the previously provided adjusted earnings per share outlook.

On July 25, Luxfer had announced that it expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.88 to $1.00.

Following the news, LXFR is trading down by 14.36 percent at $11.51 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.