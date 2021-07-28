Luxury Apartment Owners Choose The REMM Group for Multifamily Management in Downtown Los Angeles and Marina del Rey

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Lights on Fig in Downtown Los Angeles and Tribeca Urban in Marina del Rey have awarded multifamily management to The REMM Group. The luxury communities offer state of the art design details throughout including high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wood-style or tile flooring. Open-air courtyards feature pools, jacuzzi spas, and relaxing lounge furniture.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group said, "Each property is uniquely tailored to the residents that live in them. City Lights on Fig, in the South Park District of Downtown Los Angeles, is in the middle of the vibrant downtown lifestyle across from Staples Center, the Convention Center and L.A. Live. Residents are steps from the Lakers, Clippers and Kings games, The Microsoft Theater, The Grammy Museum, restaurants, coffee shops, and entertaining nightlife. Gorgeous city views of Los Angeles literally light up their windows.

"Life at Tribeca Urban revolves around the ocean and the marina. From quiet beach walks or beautiful sails to the excitement of Venice Beach or Santa Monica Pier. Tribeca Urban has a 87 Walk Score, and is close to everything residents could want from live music to unique shops.

"Our job is to provide residents their own oasis. They can leave the traffic and crowds behind to relax beside their sparkling pool, workout in their gym or meet friends in their clubhouse. It's their sanctuary to recharge for their next adventure."

The boutique apartments offer conveniences including concierge level customer service, free assigned parking, bike storage and on-site courtesy patrol. Time savers include in-unit washers and dryers, on-site fitness centers, disposal chutes, and an on-site dog run.

Tribeca Urban 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments provide resident controlled security systems, outdoor grills, and gas appliances. They are located at 4108 Del Rey Ave, Marina del Rey, close to Marina Marketplace, Lincoln Blvd, and the Marina del Rey Harbor.

City Lights on Fig rents studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with direct elevator access from the garage to the apartments and a media center for residents to watch shows with friends. It's located at 1300 S Figueroa near Staples Center and the LA Convention Center and boasts a transit score of 93 with a metro station across the street.

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They specialize in third party management of multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks number one in California as the Best Place to Work Multifamily 2021. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

