LUXURY BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN CLUB REVEALED FOR FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023; PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE

Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten to Deliver All-Star Culinary Experience for Club Guests

Bellagio Grandstands Packages Sold Out

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for MGM Resorts International's luxury BellagioFountain Club, the Company's premier viewing experience for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, November 16-18, 2023. Perched above the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™, the exclusive Bellagio FountainClub will provide unrivaled track and fountain views; meet and greets with F1 ambassadors; unlimited food & beverage by celebrated chefs, master mixologists and sommeliers; and access to the Club's private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks.

An all-star lineup of legendary chefs from MGM Resorts' portfolio, including Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be on hand to prepare culinary delights for Club guests. A dedicated team of award-winning mixologists and sommeliers will curate an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines throughout the race. Chefs will rotate throughout the three days, introducing new menus daily that progress throughout the night. The BellagioFountain Club will open nightly beginning at 6 p.m.November 16-18.

The Club will offer unequaled proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, centralized location on Bellagio's signature lake. From the Club's rooftop hospitality deck, guests will have incredible views of Bellagio's iconic Fountains juxtaposed with the electricity of F1® cars zooming up Las Vegas Boulevard. Those seeking excitement behind the wheel will enjoy the thrill of the ride in the Club's F1 racing simulators. Club guests also will receive transportation from Bellagio to the Paddock, where they will have select access to a Paddock and Pit Lane Tour and witness teams preparing for the race.

"The BellagioFountain Club will marry the epic F1 experience with MGM Resorts' unbelievable talents and iconic destinations, ultimately creating an exclusive and legendary race day experience right atop the resort's Fountains," said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts' Chief Commercial Officer. "This is just the beginning for F1 fans coming to Vegas. No one throws a party like our city, and we're primed to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix the world's most sought-after race experience. We will have more news to share for 2023 and are incredibly excited to build upon this year's race for years to come."

Bellagio Fountain Club packages include three-day event tickets and accommodations within MGM Resorts' premier portfolio of rooms and suites, which are walking distance from the circuit. Guests can book Club packages only by calling MGM Resorts' Luxury Travel Services team at 1.866.931.7117.

While packages for the adjacent Bellagio Grandstands are sold out, MGM Resorts' ticket and room packages including East Harmon Zone Grandstand seats are available online at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP . The East Harmon Zone Grandstands are located near the Paddock and will serve as a central point of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit,™ treating fans to the spectacle of the start and finish line, plus behind-the-scenes views of the pit lane and team garages.

Zanella said, "Demand for the Bellagio Grandstands was spectacular and those packages sold out quickly. Guests still have the opportunity to enjoy the race from the exclusive BellagioFountain Club, which we believe provides one of the best viewing settings in all of sports, coupled with an overall experience to match."

Additional details on MGM Resorts' events surrounding the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 will be announced over the coming months. Follow @MGMResortsIntl for updates throughout the year.

