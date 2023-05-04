04.05.2023 20:45:00

Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their roles on Netflix's Bling Empire, the couple will drive awareness of Sugarfina launches through social media campaigns, launch parties, and press efforts.

Sugarfina Logo

"With the unique combination of Chérie's elevated style and Jessey's business acumen, we look forward to collaborating together on design and innovation, while expanding our marketing reach to new potential customers," said Scott LaPorta, CEO, and Co-Investor of Sugarfina.

Chérie and Jessey will also work closely with Sugarfina to curate Sugarfina's 2024 Lunar New Year Collection. The two will play consulting roles in the product development and design direction.

With a strong belief in the success of Sugarfina, Chérie and Jessey have made an investment in the company's CrowdFunding raise on Republic.com and are considering an additional investment directly in Sugarfina to fuel growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-candy-boutique-sugarfina-announces-business-partnership-and-collaboration-agreement-with-lifestyle-influencer-cherie-chan-and-business-investor-jessey-lee-301816457.html

SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen