Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

04.05.2023 20:45:00
Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their roles on Netflix's Bling Empire, the couple will drive awareness of Sugarfina launches through social media campaigns, launch parties, and press efforts.
Chérie and Jessey will also work closely with Sugarfina to curate Sugarfina's 2024 Lunar New Year Collection. The two will play consulting roles in the product development and design direction.
With a strong belief in the success of Sugarfina, Chérie and Jessey have made an investment in the company's CrowdFunding raise on Republic.com and are considering an additional investment directly in Sugarfina to fuel growth.
SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC
