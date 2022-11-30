|
Luxury Hotel Conference to Expand Network and Grow Business
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at the International Luxury Hotel Association's two day INSPIRE22 conference at the Arizona Biltmore hotel in Phoenix, on December 14-15. The event is back for its 11th event with a powerful line-up of speakers on trends and innovations influencing the luxury hotel industry, as well as networking and opportunities to grow your business.
Rachael Rothman, Head of Hotels Research & Data Analysis, CBRE will moderate a panel discussion on Predicting and Planning for a Recession, exploring what would happen to luxury travel if there were to be a recession and how to play offense or defense. Panelists include Zach Demuth, Head of Americas Hotels Research, JLL, David Tessier, Founder & CEO, Hospitality Gaming Advisors, and Jonathan Falik, CEO, JF Capital Advisors.
David Goldstone, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Advocate, World Cinema, will moderate a panel on Attracting the Luxury Traveler, with speakers Benoit Racle, Vice President Brand Management, W Hotels, Ron Paul, President, World Hotels, Kenan Simmons, Senior Vice President - Americas, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and Kris Singleton, Senior Vice President, Dish Business.
See the agenda here
Why attend Inspire 2022?
Register your VIRTUAL or IN PERSON PASS now and meet decision-makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.
Can't be there in person? Join the virtual event so you won't miss out!About the International Luxury Hotel Association
The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.
ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube
