|
11.05.2022 14:00:00
Luxury Portfolio International® Creates First-ever 'Luxury Dream Home' Model Based on Top 7 Demands of High-Net-Worth Buyers
Data from global survey of prime property buyers in 20+ countries was used to create renderings for LPI's "Luxury Home of Today"
Primary interests of buyers include outdoor spaces, views, home security, sustainability and more
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven major priorities currently define what high-net-worth buyers are looking for in this unprecedented, red-hot housing market…and for the first time, those needs and desires are being brought to life through a marquee, never-before-seen illustration by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI): The "Luxury Home of Today."
The highly unique creation -- unparalleled for the industry and exemplified through a custom set of CGI renderings by Slovak-based Visual Studio -- is the cornerstone of a newly released global study by LPI, which is the world's premier network of luxury residential real estate brokerages.
Titled State of Luxury Real Estate, the report is the result of a survey of more than 4,600 high-net-worth individuals across 20+ countries. It outlines the top interests that are presently driving prime property buyers towards their ideal estates worldwide -- demands that are expected to intensify over the next five years and beyond.
The prevailing luxury home trends are as follows:
As outlined within the report, the resulting research and renderings mirror key findings by a pair of industry giants, Crestron and Ember. With open living areas, contemporary designs, and lush natural surroundings, LPI's two-story, single-family "Luxury Home of Today" is emblematic of transformative post-pandemic shifts in interests among homebuyers.
"While the luxury residential real estate landscape -- and subsequent demand among buyers -- had been fluctuating before COVID, the pandemic increased some of the changes we're experiencing today," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of Luxury Portfolio International®. "This is particularly true as it relates to a home's literal 'livability,' such as premium 'green' amenities, room to run, self-care features like saunas, steam rooms, and yoga studios, and ornate entertainment areas."
Key highlights from the study include:
"Today's global market is being shaped by widespread uncertainty, which makes it all the more crucial to stay well ahead of the most impactful trends," added Alam Khan. "At Luxury Portfolio International®, we have long prided ourselves on not only being able to logically dissect what's influencing the high-end sector, but how to instruct homebuyers, sellers, and agents to adapt accordingly. We view this report to be a valuable tool and an insightful resource as it relates to these individuals' businesses and investment strategies."
To access the complete report, please visit the following link: https://www.luxuryportfolio.com/reports.
To download renderings of LPI's "Luxury Home of Today," please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2p0wmf1lwfkcw34f7dt9i/h?dl=0&rlkey=4ehaa67p9w8xasteg35i1twrt
ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)
LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™
Contact: pr@luxuryportfolio.com
CONTACT:Israel Kreps
Caroline Underwood
Greg McGunagle
ikreps@krepspr.com
cunderwood@krepspr.com
gmcgunagle@transmitterpr.com
Kreps PR & Marketing
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-portfolio-international-creates-first-ever-luxury-dream-home-model-based-on-top-7-demands-of-high-net-worth-buyers-301544965.html
SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Heiße Inflationsdaten": US-Börsen nach Endspurt wenig über Tagestiefs -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Teils kräftige Abschläge in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging am Donnerstag tiefer aus dem Handel. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street schloss uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.