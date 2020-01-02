Luxury Real Estate Agent David Reecher Featured in Latest Edition of Top Agent Magazine

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland luxury real estate agent David Reecher was spotlighted in a recent edition of Top Agent Magazine, a leading real estate magazine highlighting the accomplishments of the best real estate agents, property managers, mortgage professionals and real estate attorneys in the industry.

A PLMC™ Certified Real Estate Agent and team leader at Coldwell Banker, David Reecher received top billing in Top Agent not only due to his proven track record for selling luxury properties across the region but also for developing proprietary target marketing techniques that get million-dollar homes sold quickly and for top dollar.

Reecher has worked in real estate for more than two decades, representing sellers and properties throughout Maryland. Associated with the Auction Company of America since 2005, Reecher has since become one of the top luxury real estate agents in Maryland, earning numerous glowing reviews and a perfect five-star rating on Zillow.com.

"I take what I do very seriously," says Reecher, who earns much of his business through word-of-mouth referrals from past clients. "When I tell someone that I'm going to sell their property, that's exactly what I'm going to do."

David Reecher has worked in direct marketing for over 25 years and understands the important role target marketing plays not only in getting properties noticed, but also when it comes to generating genuine interest among the most opportune buyers. Unlike the "set it and forget it" approach employed by others in the field, Reecher utilizes proactive, effective marketing strategies that increase visibility and create real demand for each client's property, ensuring they get sold quickly and for the fair market value they deserve.

Reecher's innovative approach to luxury home selling includes marketing to potential buyers not actively pursuing homebuying opportunities, a focus that has delivered consistently positive results throughout his luxury real estate career.

As leader of a thriving Maryland real estate business, David Reecher looks to implement changes that will ensure his team stays at the top of their game—as well as equipped for the changes he believes will affect the industry in the years ahead.

"I believe that doing even more for our clients to sell their homes is going to become of paramount importance," says Reecher. "I'm committed to staying on the cutting-edge of this business, getting my systems purring like a kitten, and even help other agents achieve that too. I see a great change coming."

