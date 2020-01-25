Luxury Residence One Park Opens One of First Kiosks at American Dream Mall With Virtual Meet and Greet Capabilities

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury residence One Park is opening a kiosk at the New American Dream Mall to promote its luxury residences. The kiosk is open from January 17 to April. As one of the first of its kind in luxury real estate, the kiosk will offer technology allowing visitors to engage in real-time virtual meet-and-greets with the One Park team to learn more about features of the residence.

The installation is centrally located near the ticket center, right in front of the Angry Bird Mini Golf section. The kiosk will offer interested parties one oculus glass showing a 3D Matterport tour of the model unit.

The American Dream Mall is today's most dynamic consumer experience in the world. Providing consumers a shopping experience influenced by the high streets of London and the eclectic feel of New York's SoHo, the three thousand square foot center offers more dining options than any center in the US. At this stage, the mall is soft-opening with only Nickelodeon, the Rink, Big Snow, and It'Sugar open now. Daily traffic varies from around 20,000 to around 100,000 during hours of 10am to 10pm. In March the mall will fully open with all shops open for business.

One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County'sCliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.

One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

SOURCE One Park