14.11.2019 02:00:00
Luxury Watch Manufactory Moritz Grossmann Auctions Twelve Special Models With Christie's
Dresden artists combine made in Germany with the ancient culture of Chinese astrology
GLASHÜTTE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the ancient Chinese art of reading the stars, Moritz Grossmann will auction twelve one-off pieces this year, each of which artistically showcases one of the Chinese zodiac signs. The independent luxury watch manufactory, which is located near Dresden in Germany, thus creates the perfect link between Schönstes deutsches Handwerk – made in Germany – and traditional Chinese culture.
As a homage to the Saxon watchmaking tradition in Glashütte and to celebrate free art, the fine timepieces will be auctioned together with the paintings by Dresden artists. The artists put their own personal interpretations of Chinese zodiac signs onto canvas. Their works of art were then painted onto the fine dials of the Moritz Grossmann timepieces by a miniaturist with the finest attention to detail.
A selected unique piece – RAT One - in a fine case made from 750/000 rose gold was manufactured as the highlight piece of the collection. All other models are presented in fine stainless steel cases. The whole collection was manufactured in High Artistic Finish with the calibre 100.1.
The handmade unique models will be auctioned together with Christie's in an online auction from 18 November-2 December 2019.
Christie's Watches Online: Frozen Time – Sale No. 17482
Public Preview event from 22-27 November 2019
Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Center, Hong Kong1 Expo Dr., Wanchai https://www.christies.com/auctions/hong-kong
