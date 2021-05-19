LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC. ("LUXXFOLIO") to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 20th

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC. (CSE:LUXX, OTCQB:LUXFF), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, focused on digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, today announced that Dean Linden, CEO, along with Kien Tran, COO of WestBlock Capital Inc. ("WestBlock"), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 20th.

DATE: Thursday, May 20th

TIME: 2:30PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vJ3Vof

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

May 3, 2021 – Announces acquisition of 2,400 Bitcoin miners, increasing targeted Bitcoin production to approximately 303 PH's by end of Q2 2022;

– Announces acquisition of 2,400 Bitcoin miners, increasing targeted Bitcoin production to approximately 303 PH's by end of Q2 2022; April 7, 2021 – Enters into definitive agreement to acquire WestBlock;

– Enters into definitive agreement to acquire WestBlock; March 2, 2021 – Announces including of Non-Fungible Tokens in 2021 development plan;

– Announces including of Non-Fungible Tokens in 2021 development plan; December 24, 2020 – Announces acquisition of 590 Bitcoin Miners, for delivery in mid-2021.

About LUXXFOLIO:

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a growth-oriented, CSE-listed company based in Canada. The Company is a digital infrastructure provider for bitcoin mining and data hosting operations. The Company will utilize blockchain technology to convert unique identifiable assets (UIAs) into fungible digital assets such as Bitcoin and other types of non-fungible digital assets. It provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Follow us on:

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "estimated", "anticipated", "expected", "seeks", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, WestBlock, the New Miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxxfolio-holdings-inc-luxxfolio-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-may-20th-301294922.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com