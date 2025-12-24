Luye Pharma Group Aktie

Luye Pharma Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A116Z9 / ISIN: BMG570071099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.12.2025 11:16:20

Luye Pharma Grants Nhwa Rights To Commercialize Three LAI Antipsychotics In Chinese Mainland

(RTTNews) - The board of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (2186.HK) announced that certain subsidiaries of the Group have entered into an agreement with Jiangsu Nhwa Hexin Pharmaceutical Marketing Co., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. (002262.SZ), granting Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical the exclusive rights to commercialize three long-acting injectable antipsychotics in the Chinese Mainland. The three products are Rykindo, Ruibailai, and Meibirui, all indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical will be exclusively responsible for the distribution and commercialization of Rykindo, Ruibailai, and Meibirui in the Chinese Mainland, with Luye Pharma retaining ownership of the products' assets, marketing authorizations, and all related intellectual property rights while remaining responsible for their manufacture and supply. The term of the Agreement is ten years. Upon the signing of the Agreement, Nhwa will pay a onetime, non-refundable licensing fee of $20 million to Luye Pharm.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Luye Pharma Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Luye Pharma Group Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Luye Pharma Group Ltd 0,29 0,00% Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen