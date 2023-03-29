|
29.03.2023 14:57:17
LVMH: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Paris, March 29th, 2023
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.
The French version of this document was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 28th, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.23-0174. The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Investors and Analysts / Publications). It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.
This document includes in particular:
- the 2022 annual financial report;
- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;
- the statutory auditors’ reports;
- the statement of auditors’ fees
- the description of the stock repurchase program;
- the statement of non-financial performance.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Analysen
|29.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.
|824,20
|1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.