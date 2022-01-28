LVMH FY21 Profit Surges On Strong Revenues; Proposes Dividend; Says Confident Of FY22

(RTTNews) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH), a French luxury goods company, reported that its fiscal 2021 Group share of net profit surged 156 percent to 12.04 billion euros from last year's 4.70 billion euros. On a two-year pre pandemic basis, profit climbed 68 percent.

Profit from recurring operations stood at 17.15 billion euros for 2021, more than double from last year, and up 49 percent compared to 2019. Operating margin reached 26.7 percent, up 8 points compared to 2020 and 5 points compared to 2019.

LVMH's revenue was 64.2 billion euros, up 44 percent from 44.65 billion euros a year ago. Revenue grew 20 percent compared to 2019.

Organic revenue growth was 36 percent compared to 2020 and 14 percent compared to 2019.

In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth was 22 percent compared to 2019.

Looking ahead, LVMH said it enters 2022 with confidence.

At the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022, LVMH will propose a dividend of 10 euros per share.