01.03.2023 08:31:04
LVMH: Share buyback program
Paris, March 1st, 2023
In accordance with its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate for the acquisition of its own shares for a maximum amount of one billion five hundred million euros over a period beginning on March 1st, 2023 and ending on or before July 20th, 2023.
The shares repurchased are intended to be cancelled.
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
|28.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
