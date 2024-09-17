|
17.09.2024 17:50:00
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure
Paris, September 17th, 2024
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from September 9th to September 13th, 2024 was sent to the AMF on September 17th, 2024. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
|UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Börse Paris in Grün: CAC 40 klettert am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|CAC 40 aktuell: So steht der CAC 40 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11:35
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für LVMH auf 720 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|Dienstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Zuversicht in Paris: CAC 40 notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 gibt zum Ende des Montagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Analysen
|09:27
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:27
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.09.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:27
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.24
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.
|608,70
|0,20%