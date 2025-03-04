|
04.03.2025 17:47:00
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure
Paris, March 4th, 2025
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from February 24th to February 28th, 2025, was sent to the AMF on March 4th, 2025. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
