LVMH shows good resilience in the current context

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading high-quality products group, recorded revenue of €60.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024, stable on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis despite the current context and a high basis of comparison, following several years of exceptional post-Covid growth. Europe and the United States posted slight growth on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis; Japan continued to achieve double-digit revenue growth; the rest of Asia reflected in particular the strong growth in spending by Chinese customers in Europe and Japan.

In the third quarter, the slight decline in revenue mainly arose from lower growth seen in Japan, essentially due to the stronger yen.

Revenue by business group changed as follows:

In millions of euros 9 months 2023 9 months 2024 Change:

First 9 months

2024/2023

Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 4 689 4 193 -11% -8% Fashion & Leather Goods 30 912 29 922 -3% -1% Perfumes & Cosmetics 6 021 6 148 +2% +5% Watches & Jewelry 7 951 7 536 -5% -3% Selective Retailing 12 431 12 559 +1% +6% Other activities and eliminations 201 395 - - Total LVMH 62 205 60 753 -2% +0%

* On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. For the Group, the impact of changes in scope with respect to the first nine months of 2023 was -1%; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations was -2%.

The Wines & Spirits business group saw a revenue decline (-8% organic) in the first nine months of 2024. Champagne was down, reflecting the ongoing normalization of post-Covid demand, but remained significantly higher than in 2019. Hennessy cognac was held back by weak local demand in the Chinese market, while the United States saw a return to growth in the second quarter, in a market that remained cautious. In Provence rosé wines, Château d’Esclans stepped up its international expansion. The joint venture with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter gave rise to a new American whisky, SirDavis. A strategic partnership with French Bloom, the market leader in premium alcohol-free sparkling wine, was also announced.

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group, which was broadly stable on an organic basis over the first nine months of 2024, showed good resilience and gained market share. Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior both enjoyed high visibility over the summer with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Louis Vuitton was once again driven by its remarkable capacity for innovation in the world of travel. Many new products were unveiled in leather goods. Victory travels in Louis Vuitton: bespoke trunks, handcrafted in its historic Asnières workshops, held the world’s most prestigious sports trophies, such as those of the Louis Vuitton Cup and the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, as well as the torches and medals of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Christian Dior maintained its creative momentum, fusing heritage and modernity, as seen in its new Miss Dior line. The L’Or de Dior exhibition at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing honored the Maison’s strong ties with China through the prism of art. New My Dior designs featuring Dior’s iconic cannage stitching celebrated and reinterpreted traditional jewelry-making craftsmanship. Loro Piana, Loewe and Rimowa confirmed their solid momentum. The Group welcomed two new creative directors: Michael Rider at Celine and Sarah Burton at Givenchy.

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group achieved organic revenue growth of 5% in the first nine months of 2024, driven by its powerful innovation strategy and highly selective distribution policy. Christian Dior achieved an excellent performance. Sauvage continued to achieve solid growth, consolidating its position as the world’s leading fragrance, while Rihanna became the new face of iconic women’s perfume J’adore. The new Miss Dior Parfum edition was a major success. Makeup and premium skincare also contributed to the Maison’s strong performance. Guerlain enjoyed solid momentum in fragrances, driven in particular by its exceptional L’Art & La Matière collection and the addition of its new Florabloom scent to the Aqua Allegoria line. Givenchy continued to see growth, driven by its new L’Interdit Absolu fragrance. Fenty Beauty launched a new range of haircare products and expanded its retail presence in China.

The Watches & Jewelry business group saw a slight decline on an organic basis in the first nine months of 2024. Tiffany & Co. continued to showcase its iconic lines through its global "With Love, Since 1837” campaign. The new Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection was exceptionally well received, while the Maison celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first pieces designed by Elsa Peretti. It continued to successfully roll out its new store concept in its main markets. Bulgari celebrated its 140th anniversary with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Yifei, who starred in the "Eternally Reborn” brand campaign. This celebration included the launch of a new jewelry collection, Bulgari Tubogas, inspired by the 1940s icon, reinterpreted in a bold, timeless yellow Gold edition. Chaumet enjoyed high visibility during the summer with the awarding of the medals for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, created by its design studio.

The announcement of LVMH’s 10-year global partnership with Formula 1 was a major highlight, in which several of LVMH’s iconic Maisons – in particular Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer – will be involved starting in 2025.

In Selective Retailing, organic revenue growth was 6% in the first nine months of 2024. Sephora performed remarkably well and continued to gain market share in North America, Europe and the Middle East. DFS saw business activity remain below its 2019 pre-Covid level, with marked differences in tourist traffic between its various destinations. Le Bon Marché continued to achieve growth, driven by the department store’s differentiation strategy, with its continuously renewed selection of products and services and unique slate of events.

OUTLOOK

In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, the Group remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the authenticity and quality of its products, excellence in distribution and agile organization.

LVMH will draw on its powerful brands and the talent of its teams to reinforce its global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2024.

Apart from the information mentioned in this press release, during the quarter and to date, no events or changes have occurred that could significantly modify the Group’s financial structure.

APPENDIX

LVMH – Revenue by business group and by quarter

Revenue for 2024 (in millions of euros) 2024



Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total



First quarter 1 417 10 490 2 182 2 466 4 175 (36) 20 694 Second quarter 1 391 10 281 1 953 2 685 4 457 216 20 983 First half 2 807 20 771 4 136 5 150 8 632 181 41 677 Third quarter 1 386 9 151 2 012 2 386 3 927 214 19 076 First nine months 4 193 29 922 6 148 7 536 12 559 395 60 753 Revenue for 2024 (organic growth versus same period in 2023) 2024



Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total



First quarter -12% +2% +7% -2% +11% - +3% Second quarter -5% +1% +4% -4% +5% - +1% First half -9% +1% +6% -3% +8% - +2% Third quarter -7% -5% +3% -4% +2% - -3% First nine months -8% -1% +5% -3% +6% - +0% Revenue for 2023 (in millions of euros) 2023



Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total



First quarter 1 694 10 728 2 115 2 589 3 961 (52) 21 035 Second quarter 1 486 10 434 1 913 2 839 4 394 140 21 206 First half 3 181 21 162 4 028 5 427 8 355 87 42 240 Third quarter 1 509 9 750 1 993 2 524 4 076 113 19 964 First nine months 4 689 30 912 6 021 7 951 12 431 201 62 205

As table totals are calculated based on unrounded figures, there may be slight discrepancies between these totals and the sum of their component figures.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

