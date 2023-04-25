|
25.04.2023 02:00:31
LVMH Tops $500 Billion Market Value
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Cheap beer might seem like an appropriate beverage for today's economy, but there's no suppressing champagne tastes.LVMH, the luxury goods empire presided over by the world's richest man, set a European record on Monday by surpassing the $500 billion milestone. In the US, that kind of market cap is usually reserved for Silicon Valley companies with visionary mission statements about changing the world for the better. Yet while Big Tech has suffered, LVMH is thriving with its old-world opulence.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!