LWC Studios Releases First Business Podcast

Produced for the Latino Business Action Network, the biweekly series highlights stories of the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LWC Studios, a Peabody-nominated digital production studio, has launched Scaled: The Latino Business Story, the first business podcast produced for a client, the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN).

The first podcast from LBAN, the Latino Business Action Network, produced by LWC Studios highlights Latino entrepreneurs.

Scaled: The Latino Business Story tells the stories of Latino/a entrepreneurs and their journeys to scaling their businesses to millions in annual revenue. The bi-weekly interview series is hosted by LBAN's Director of Engagement Elian Savodivker and Juleyka Lantigua, founder and CEO of LWC Studios and an alum of LBAN's Business Scaling Program at Stanford University.

"We need to hear these stories of Latinos innovating and growing companies that employ tens of thousands of people and constitute a collective economy bigger than medium-size countries," says Lantigua, who also executive produces the show.

From raising launch capital, to innovating within notoriously enclosed industries, to pivoting across sectors, the featured LBAN alumni are candid about what they've learned, the challenges they faced, and how they overcame institutional and mental barriers that keep many from taking the path of entrepreneurship.

"These gifted and accomplished business leaders exemplify how Latinos are driving the creative and productive growth of our country," says Arturo Cázares, LBAN's Chief Executive Officer.

As LBAN's signature research shows, Latinos are starting businesses at a faster rate than any other ethnic group. More than 5 million Latino business owners are active in the U.S. today, part of the 44% growth Latino-owned businesses experienced in the past decade (compared to 4% for non-Latino-owned businesses). This, and other revealing facts, can be found in LBAN and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative's (SLEI) latest study, The 2021 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Report (SOLE) .

LWC Studios, a Latina-owned business, is eager to produce Scaled: The Latino Business Story as a living documentary on the state of this fast-growing sector and its impact on our economy. Scaled: The Latino Business Story will also deepen the conversation about the challenges Latino business owners face, including accessing working capital and seed funding, and underscore the opportunities emerging in the U.S. Latino consumer market, with its $1.7 trillion in purchasing power.

LWC Studios, a founding partner of Edison Research's annual study that tracks emerging habits and preferences among Latino podcast listeners, knows first-hand how to tap into the Latino market through podcasting and storytelling. Latino podcast listenership continues to rise year-over-year, with 59% of U.S. Latino adults having ever listened to a podcast according to the U.S. Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022 . In addition, 34% of U.S. Latino adults are monthly podcast listeners. An impressive 15 million people in the podcast's reach.

The Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) works to make America stronger by empowering Latino entrepreneurs to grow large businesses through entrepreneurship research, education, and a network of resources. LBAN.us

LWC Studios is an award-winning digital production studio founded in 2017 with the mission of supporting storytellers working in digital audio and film. With its creative and business partners, the company produces podcasts, documentaries, films, and other types of original narrative-driven works with a social-justice vein. LWCStudios.com

VISIT: LBAN.us/scaled

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , and across all podcast platforms. ( pod.link/scaled )

FOLLOW:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lwc-studios-releases-first-business-podcast-301617476.html

SOURCE LWC Studios