10.06.2021 21:31:00
LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 8th at 9:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.
Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Camillo (Cam) Di Prata
44,663,276
99.32
303,883
0.68
Joseph Mimran
44,663,276
99.32
303,883
0.68
Javier San Juan
44,967,059
100.00
100
0.00
Eric Graveline
44,967,059
100.00
100
0.00
Nicolas Topiol
44,967,059
100.00
100
0.00
Valerie Sorbie
44,663,276
99.32
303,883
0.68
In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company and ratifying, confirming and approving the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the deferred share unit plan (the "DSUP"), and the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021.
Item
For
% For
Against
%
Withheld/
% Withheld/
Non-
Appointment of Auditor
44,968,752
100.00
0
0.00
100
0.00
0
Deferred Share
Unit Incentive Plan
44,663,276
99.32
303,883
0.68
0
0.00
1,693
Long-Term
Incentive Plan
44,967,059
100.00
100
0.00
0
0.00
1,693
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 8th, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About LXRandCo
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
