+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
10.06.2021 21:31:00

LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 8th at 9:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Camillo (Cam) Di Prata

44,663,276

99.32

303,883

0.68

Joseph Mimran

44,663,276

99.32

303,883

0.68

Javier San Juan

44,967,059

100.00

100

0.00

Eric Graveline

44,967,059

100.00

100

0.00

Nicolas Topiol

44,967,059

100.00

100

0.00

Valerie Sorbie

44,663,276

99.32

303,883

0.68

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company and ratifying, confirming and approving the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the deferred share unit plan (the "DSUP"), and the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021.

Item 

For

% For

Against

%
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

% Withheld/
Abstain

Non-
Vote









Appointment of Auditor 

44,968,752

100.00

0

0.00

100

0.00

0









Deferred Share








Unit Incentive Plan

44,663,276

99.32

303,883

0.68

0

0.00

1,693









Long-Term








Incentive Plan  

44,967,059

100.00

100

0.00

0

0.00

1,693

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 8th, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- ATX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX letztendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fand am Donnerstag keine Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Handel ohne große Veränderungen. An den US-Börsen geht es nach oben. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich Aufschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen