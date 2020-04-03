LXRandCo, Inc. Provides Update on Temporary Closure of Store Network and Temporary Closure of Warehouse Facility in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

MONTREAL, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the recommendations from various health and governmental authorities pertaining to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak, LXRandCo, Inc. (the "Company"), (TSX: LXR) today announced that further to the revised timelines made by its retail partners in North America, that it too will temporarily close its stores until further notice.

In addition, with the objective of safeguarding the health and welfare of its employees and consumers and in response to health directives from the local Board of Health in which it operates its warehousing activities, effective today, the company is temporarily suspending its e-commerce fulfilment activities until further notice.

While the near-term uncertainty about the duration of this closure makes it such that its ability to guarantee shipping dates for the time being will not be possible, the Company remains open to serve customers through its online store www.lxrco.com where the Customer Care team is available by email, phone, or live chat. The Company also encourages you to follow us on social media @LXRCO.

We wish all our customers, employees and partners our very best in managing through this challenging and unprecedented period.

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a North-American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal luxury products. LXRandCo sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, among others, and sells them at attractive prices through: a retail network of stores located primarily in major department stores in the United States and Canada; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce website, www.lxrco.com, as well as the e-commerce platforms of its partners.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.