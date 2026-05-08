|
08.05.2026 12:11:18
LY Corp. FY25 Earnings Rise; Guides FY27
(RTTNews) - LY Corp. (YAHOY, 4689.T), on Friday reported its higher net income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.
For the full year 2025, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 193.69 billion yen from 153.47 billion yen in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 27.85 yen versus 20.92 yen last year.
Adjusted net income also increased to $198.96 billion from 182.06 billion in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were 28.73 yen versus 24.91 yen last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to 496.68 billion yen from 470.83 billion yen in the prior year.
Operating income surged to 341.32 billion yen from 315.03 billion in the prior year.
Revenue rose to 2.04 trillion yen from 1.92 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company estimates revenue to be at 2.24 trillion yen for the fiscal year 2027.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be at 585 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.
For the fiscal year 2027, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at 30 yen.
LY Corp closed trading, 0.07% higher at JPY 440 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.