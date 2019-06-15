LycoBiotic - New Powerful Prebiotic with Health Benefits for Gut, Liver and Skin Rejuvenation - Great for Hot Chocolate, Tea and Coffee

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lycotec Ltd, a Cambridge UK based company, http://www.lycote.com, has just published results of a clinical study on its new prebiotic, LycoBiotic™, which is 1,000 – 4,000 stronger than fibre. For this trial the company used different nutraceutical capsule and chocolate formulations, which were based on a proprietary composition of GA lycopene, specially developed for elderly persons and for those with metabolic syndrome, fatty liver and related conditions. The product was tested on 30 middle-aged patients with moderate obesity and lasted for 4 weeks. The trial was led by a multi-discipline team from three countries, including cardiologists and experts in gut microbiome, skeletal muscle, liver and skin health.

The findings of the team were that a daily intake of this lycopene could specifically, and in a dose-dependent manner, increase the abundance of Bifidobacteria, one of the main probiotics responsible for support of the immune system in the gut. These changes in the microbiome were accompanied by a reduction in markers of inflammation and oxidative damage in the blood, improvement of liver, skeletal muscle parameters and reversal of age-associated changes in skin:

One of the most striking findings in the trial was that the prebiotic effect of LycoBiotic™ was observed with a daily dose as low as 7 mg of lycopene, whilst for fibre this would be 30 g. This discovery, as stated by Dr Ivan Petyaev, the founder and CEO of Lycotec, opens up new possibilities not only to develop new compact fortified functional bites, treats and snacks but also drink shots or small size beverage products with prebiotic properties.

Based on proprietary technology, Lycotec has in fact already developed a number of products with LycoBiotic™ such as prebiotic chocolate, prebiotic ice cream and prebiotic milk, which can be added to a cup of tea or coffee without change to their taste.

The company is now looking for investment and partnership to transfer already developed LycoBiotic™ food and beverage prototypes to their industrial production, and to bring to the market these new functional products, set to improve not only gut, liver and skeletal muscle health but also to support and rejuvenate our skin.

