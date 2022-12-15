|
15.12.2022 13:44:23
Lyell Immunopharma CEO Liz Homans Steps Down; Names Lynn Seely Replacemet
(RTTNews) - Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL), a company focused on cell therapies for solid tumors, said on Thursday that its President, Chief Executive Officer Liz Homans is stepping down following a four-year tenure.
Subsequently, Lynn Seely, one of its directors and ex-CEO of Myovant, Sciences has been appointed as the company's President and CEO, with effect from December 15.
Homans will remain a consultant to the company through June 2024.
Seely joined the Lyell Board in 2021, and has been serving as the lead independent director for Blueprint Medicines. Prior to her role at Myovant, Seely was Chief Medical Officer at Medivation for a decade where she oversaw the development and marketing approval of XTANDI for men with castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyell Immunopharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lyell Immunopharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lyell Immunopharma Inc Registered Shs
|3,18
|-3,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones etwas tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.