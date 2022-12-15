Lyell Immunopharma CEO Liz Homans Steps Down; Names Lynn Seely Replacemet

(RTTNews) - Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL), a company focused on cell therapies for solid tumors, said on Thursday that its President, Chief Executive Officer Liz Homans is stepping down following a four-year tenure.

Subsequently, Lynn Seely, one of its directors and ex-CEO of Myovant, Sciences has been appointed as the company's President and CEO, with effect from December 15.

Homans will remain a consultant to the company through June 2024.

Seely joined the Lyell Board in 2021, and has been serving as the lead independent director for Blueprint Medicines. Prior to her role at Myovant, Seely was Chief Medical Officer at Medivation for a decade where she oversaw the development and marketing approval of XTANDI for men with castration-resistant prostate cancer.