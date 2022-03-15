Lyft Follows Uber To Add Surcharge Over Rising Gas Prices

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Lyft said it plans to add a temporary surcharge on rides to support drivers in the United States to deal with surging gas prices amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

The move comes days after industry major Uber announced a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for the same reason.

Lyft is yet to specify the extra charge passengers will have to pay or the scheduled time. The company said it has been closely monitoring the increasing cost of fuel and its impact on drivers, and will announce more details shortly.

Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin said, "Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers."

Ride-sharing major Uber recently said it is adding a temporary surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for at least the next two months to help soften the burden of rising fuel costs. The extra fees will go to drivers, who are paying for gas.

The surcharge on Uber customers will be applicable starting Wednesday across the US and Canada. It will not be applicable in New York City as drivers there already received a 5.3% pay increase in March under the city's driver minimum wage law.

Uber rides will cost an additional $0.45 or $0.55 per trip, while Uber Eats delivery orders will include a $0.35 or $0.45 surcharge, depending on the market. The surcharge is applicable to even electric vehicles.