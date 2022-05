Lyft Isn't the Only Stock Falling Sharply on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were on edge on Wednesday morning, impatiently waiting for the latest news from the Federal Reserve about how it plans to handle monetary policy. With so much at stake, market indexes were largely in a holding pattern. At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 25 points to 33,154. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had dropped 14 points to 4,164, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was off by 177 points at 12,387.As you can see from the Nasdaq's performance, many of the tech stocks that have taken big hits in recent months were again on the list of decliners. However, a couple of other companies stood out for seeing notable drops in their share prices. Ride-hailing specialist Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) was a major casualty, but disappointment from restaurant operator Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) also ate into investor sentiment. Below, you'll find more on both companies and what they said about their respective businesses.Shares of Lyft plunged more than 33% on Wednesday morning. The ridesharing company's first-quarter financial results fell far short of what investors had wanted to see.Continue reading