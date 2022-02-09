|
Lyft Sinks, but This Stock Is Lighting Up the Nasdaq
Investors have been hopeful that the stock market could bounce back from its weakness in January, and so far, February has helped stocks get at least part of their groove back. Enthusiasm continued on Wednesday morning, as futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index picked up 1.3% as of 8:30 a.m. ET.Earnings continue to be a focus among market participants, and despite posting strong results, ride-hailing specialist Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) wasn't able to satisfy the high demands of its shareholders. However, another Nasdaq-listed stock did manage to post gains, potentially signaling better times ahead for a key industry. Let's look at both companies to see why they're on the move.Shares of Lyft were down almost 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The company's ride-hailing business has been strong, but Lyft isn't giving its investors the level of certainty in its outlook to have top confidence going forward.Continue reading
